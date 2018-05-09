County implements whistleblower hotline

Three months after being approved by Douglas County commissioners, the county has launched its public fraud, waste, and abuse hotline.

Using this hotline, the public and county employees will be able to confidentially report inappropriate county activity. Douglas County employees also received fraud waste and abuse training and an ethics course.

The hotline can be found on the Douglas County website on the homepage. Anyone can report via the county website, and the person reporting can choose to be identified or file a report anonymously.

"We believe that the work of the county should be conducted fairly, equitably and with transparency," said Douglas County Manager Larry Werner. "It is important that the public and employees are given a mechanism to voice concerns when they feel something is not right."

Citizens and employees who report via the new hotline will be able to track the status of their report through a report ID number. Reports will go to a third party contractor, which will forward reports to the county's designated internal auditor, who will review each report and either deal with it directly or send it to the appropriate county department to address.

"We hope and expect that all county employees will act ethically and responsibly," Werner said. "When this is not the case, this program will provide a third party outlet for reporting, something that was not provided in the past."