County hosts brown bag lunches

Douglas County is hosting two Brown Bag lunch discussions from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the following days at the following locations.

Oct. 10: Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, 89449

Oct. 12: Douglas County Community and Senior Center, North Room, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, 89410

The brown bag lunch discussions will include an open forum including Douglas County staff and residents and is designed to encourage citizen involvement and learn about current areas of focus and initiatives for the next fiscal year.

"After hosting the citizens' roundtables we wanted to provide another time for citizens during the day understanding that the evening might not fit into everyone's schedules," said Interim County Manager Jenifer Davidson. "It is really an opportunity for citizens to talk to us about the concerns specific to their area and to engage with us in an informal setting over the lunch hour."

The Strategic Plan is a dynamic document that serves as a road map for how staff will implement the Board of County Commissioners' Vision, Mission and Objectives. The plan was approved on June 1, 2017 and can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2vmvrwT

This is the second year Douglas County has collected citizen feedback on the strategic plan. The Brown Bag Lunches are open to all community members regardless of their area of residence. For questions about the lunches, call 775-782-9821.