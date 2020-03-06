County rejects Genoa annexations

An effort to annex about 78 acres of land along Genoa’s western boundary was quashed by county commissioners on Thursday.

Town Manager J.T. Chevallier said adding the property would increase revenue to the town by $6,100.

Property owners would see their land assessment increased by 62.77 cents per $100 assessed evaluation.

The largest parcel included in the request is 54.45 acres and pays $3,206 a year now, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s website.

If the county had annexed that parcel, its owner would have to pay an additional $909 a year.

Chevallier said the annexation would address a fairness issue because several of the property owners use town streets for access.

The town collects $27,000 a year in property taxes, which is a tenth of the money it collects during Candy Dance from booth and candy sales.

An effort to increase the size of the town in 2006 resulted in residents of areas surrounding the town packing a meeting to protest the proposal.

On Thursday, two of the affected residents opposed annexation. Nearly all of the parcel owners have contacted the county in opposition to the proposal.

“The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposed ordinance 2019-1560 requesting annexation of 10 parcels that currently receive Town services but are not included in the current Genoa Town Boundary or pay the current Town of Genoa tax rate,” Chevallier said on behalf of the town. “We are disappointed in the decision but respect the commissioners’ vote.”

Founded in 1852, Genoa is considered Nevada’s oldest settlement and was the territory’s original seat of government.