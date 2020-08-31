County coronavirus grant program opens Sept. 8

Next week, Douglas County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The applications will be accepted through Oct. 6 and grants will be awarded on an as needed and first come first served basis.

Small businesses are the life blood of our local economy, when they are strong, we are strong,” said County Manager, Patrick Cates. “We know that businesses and their employees were struggling during the restrictions and closures as a part of the response to the pandemic. The county is committed to assisting those in need as much as possible.”

A virtual town hall is Wednesday to assist small businesses in eight rural counties, including Douglas, Elko, Ely, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, Story, Washoe and White Pine. The program will help small businesses experiencing hardship due to coronavirus, and businesses must have been in business for at least six months prior to coronavirus to be eligible. The grants can be used to help cover personal protective equipment; business retrofits; and operating expenses, including payroll and rent.

Douglas is partnering with the University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center to assist businesses with the application process.

The Nevada Small Business Development Center will help businesses through the application process, and has hired three new small-business advisors, as well as a new lead business development advisor, Jamie Schwartz, to assist with the program.

Request assistance at http://www.nevadasbdc.org or call 800-240-7094 to make an appointment with a counselor through one of their 13 statewide locations.

The funding for this program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. We urge all eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19 to seek grant funding through this program, for further questions please visit the grant application website at http://www.nvnaco.org

Both the town hall and the webinar are free for interested participants across the state, and are part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week by Extension. The town halls begin with a presentation on a given topic, and then participants network with one another and drive the discussion. The webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.