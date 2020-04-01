County conducting meetings online

Today, Douglas County commissioners will have a light agenda for their first entirely digital meeting.

The four items include moving the county’s law library from the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center to the Douglas County Public and updating the county’s whistleblower rules to match revisions made by the state.

In response to the governor’s emergency declaration suspending certain requirements related to the conduct of public meetings, Douglas County commissioners and other public bodies, such as the planning commission will be conducting meetings electronically, to reduce social gatherings and interpersonal contact.

On Wednesday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town will hold its April 7 meeting by live streaming it through its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/GardnervilleNV/.

None of the government meetings will have a physical location designated where members of the public are allowed to attend and participate in-person. Copies of the agenda will no longer be posted at a physical location.

Meeting materials will be posted on the following websites:

State of Nevada Public Notices: https://notice.nv.gov/

Douglas County Meeting: https://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Members of the public may watch the board meeting by using this web link:

http://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx