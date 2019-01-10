County completes board appointments
January 10, 2019
County board appointees
Airport Advisory Committee
Kimberly Beatty-Martinez
Fin Hernandez incumbent
Chris Lang
911 Surcharge Committee
Dave Brady incumbent
Bayan Lewis
Ron Elges
Parks and Recreation Commission
Kelly Gardner
Brenda Robertson
Nanette Hansel
Law Library Board
Peter Handy
Erin Plante
Water Conveyance Advisory Committee
Frank Godecke
David Hussman
Genoa Historic District Commission
Karen Holmes
Regional Transportation Commission
Dan Hamer
Carson Water Subconservancy District
Jack Jacobs
Fred Stodieck incumbent
Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife
All incumbents
Craig Burnside
Chad Foster
Mike Turnipseed
Board of Equalization
Timothy Plaehn incumbent
Senior Services Advisory Council
Bruce Beamer incumbent
Mark Gardner
Doug Sonnemann incumbent
Library Board of Trustees
Elizabeth Foley
Kathryn Garrahan
Two Douglas County commissioners agreed to give up a seat on the Carson Water Subconservancy District to make room for an additional member from the agricultural community.
Rancher Frank Stodieck and Jacobs Berry Farm owner Jack Jacobs were appointed to the regional panel.
Subconservancy District Director Ed James said the district was formed by the Legislature in 1989.
The district does regional planning for the entire Carson River watershed from Alpine to Churchill counties.
"The role of the subconservancy is basically to strip away county and state lines to look at what makes sense for the entire watershed," James said. "We have no regulatory authority, so anything we come up we must bring back to the counties for their direction."
Commissioners Larry Walsh and Dave Nelson gave up the commission seat on the subconservancy.
Recommended Stories For You
Douglas County has five representatives on the board, including Barry Penzel and Steve Thaler.
Terms run four years and are not related to the term of an elected official.
Former commissioner Doug Johnson left the district.
"We contribute the most as a county to the operation," Penzel said.
"I think this is loaded with a lot of commissioners," Nelson said in suggesting that the board give up one of its seats.
Commissioners spent three days interviewing candidates for the various appointed boards.
County board appointees
Airport Advisory Committee
Kimberly Beatty-Martinez
Fin Hernandez incumbent
Chris Lang
911 Surcharge Committee
Dave Brady incumbent
Bayan Lewis
Ron Elges
Parks and Recreation Commission
Kelly Gardner
Brenda Robertson
Nanette Hansel
Law Library Board
Peter Handy
Erin Plante
Water Conveyance Advisory Committee
Frank Godecke
David Hussman
Genoa Historic District Commission
Karen Holmes
Regional Transportation Commission
Dan Hamer
Carson Water Subconservancy District
Jack Jacobs
Fred Stodieck incumbent
Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife
All incumbents
Craig Burnside
Chad Foster
Mike Turnipseed
Board of Equalization
Timothy Plaehn incumbent
Senior Services Advisory Council
Bruce Beamer incumbent
Mark Gardner
Doug Sonnemann incumbent
Library Board of Trustees
Elizabeth Foley
Kathryn Garrahan