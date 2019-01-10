County completes board appointments

Two Douglas County commissioners agreed to give up a seat on the Carson Water Subconservancy District to make room for an additional member from the agricultural community.

Rancher Frank Stodieck and Jacobs Berry Farm owner Jack Jacobs were appointed to the regional panel.

Subconservancy District Director Ed James said the district was formed by the Legislature in 1989.

The district does regional planning for the entire Carson River watershed from Alpine to Churchill counties.

"The role of the subconservancy is basically to strip away county and state lines to look at what makes sense for the entire watershed," James said. "We have no regulatory authority, so anything we come up we must bring back to the counties for their direction."

Commissioners Larry Walsh and Dave Nelson gave up the commission seat on the subconservancy.

Douglas County has five representatives on the board, including Barry Penzel and Steve Thaler.

Terms run four years and are not related to the term of an elected official.

Former commissioner Doug Johnson left the district.

"We contribute the most as a county to the operation," Penzel said.

"I think this is loaded with a lot of commissioners," Nelson said in suggesting that the board give up one of its seats.

Commissioners spent three days interviewing candidates for the various appointed boards.