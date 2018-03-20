County chief financial officer resigns

Douglas County’s chief financial officer tendered her resignation on Tuesday.

Vicki Moore was promoted April 24, 2017, to the job overseeing the county’s finance department.

"This was a difficult departure, and we wish her the best in her future career endeavors," said Larry Werner.

Douglas County is currently working through the Fiscal Year Budget for 2018-2019.

Moore’s last appeared before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, where she secured approval of and extension of the county’s contract with its auditor and approval of a new financial policy.