County awards nonprofits $155,000

Kurt Hildebrand

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere President Carl Schnock addresses the crowd with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and the group’s board in the background in October at the dedication of a veterans monument in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.

It was Christmas in the Douglas County commissioner chambers on Thursday as the county approved more than $155,000 in grants at its Stateline meeting.

The county has had a long history of helping nonprofits once a year and sets aside money in the budget for the purpose.

The top grant this year went to Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, which received $13,054. The organization ramrodded a veterans memorial on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn in October.

The Family Support Council and the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County each received $12,000 to continue their work.

Fresh off one of its biggest food drives, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet was awarded $10,000 to continue its work.

Also receiving $10,000 was Between Horses and Humans. In all 22 different nonprofits divided the money.

Grant applications were reviewed by a committee of county staff members who made recommendations to county commissioners.