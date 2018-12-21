County awards nonprofits $155,000

It was Christmas in the Douglas County commissioner chambers on Thursday as the county approved more than $155,000 in grants at its Stateline meeting.

The county has had a long history of helping nonprofits once a year and sets aside money in the budget for the purpose.

The top grant this year went to Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, which received $13,054. The organization ramrodded a veterans memorial on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn in October.

The Family Support Council and the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County each received $12,000 to continue their work.

Fresh off one of its biggest food drives, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet was awarded $10,000 to continue its work.

Also receiving $10,000 was Between Horses and Humans. In all 22 different nonprofits divided the money.

Grant applications were reviewed by a committee of county staff members who made recommendations to county commissioners.