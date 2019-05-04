County asks state to advance 395 work

The sad state of Highway 395 through Gardnerville is the subject of a letter from the county to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“We all know the condition of Highway 395,” Commissioner Larry Walsh said Thursday. “It’s deteriorating by the minute.”

Walsh pointed out that the state doesn’t plan on working on the highway until 2022.

“I don’t think it can wait that long,” he said.

The highway serves as a major link along the Eastern Sierra from southern to northern California. All that traffic travels right through Gardnerville and Minden.

“Because it serves as the only major highway linking communities along the Eastern Sierra, high volumes of traffic coupled with winter weather conditions have contributed to deteriorating pavement conditions in the heart of Douglas County,” the letter signed by county commissioners said.

Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said work on the highway is in the preliminary planning stages. She confirmed work is to be conducted in 2022, which will include removing and repaving 2 inches of roadway.

Ragonese said the highway was last fully repaved in 2003.

She said the state also plans to work on roadway accessibility, sidewalks and drainage.

Last week, Gardnerville Town Engineer Geoffrey LaCost told county commissioners the state wasn’t planning on soften the S-Curve.

LaCost said the town would see what it can do about softening the curve on its own.

“If you try to walk down that sidewalk, you can be caught off guard by a big truck trying to make the curve,” he said.