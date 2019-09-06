County approves flood settlement

During the summers of 2014 and 2015, it wasn’t unheard of that county commissioners would discuss one flood event as another one came over the horizon.

There may have been a hint of that on Thursday when county commissioners approved a settlement of a lawsuit brought by nearly three-dozen Johnson Lane residents as storm clouds were hovering over the Pine Nuts.

While it rained in the Pine Nuts, it wasn’t enough to send the torrents of mud and water down into the neighborhoods in the North Valley as happened during those summers four years ago.

Deputy District Attorney Zach Wadlé said neither the county nor the homeowners admit any liability in the $1.3 million settlement.

He thanked the plaintiffs for agreeing to the settlement, pointing out that they won’t receive any money.

Under the settlement, $830,000 will be used to construct flood improvements and the other $470,000 will go to pay professional fees from experts who worked on the lawsuit.

Johnson Lane resident and professional geologist Mike McMackin said the settlement provides an opportunity to work on solutions for the county.

“This is a great deal for the county and the residents of Johnson Lane,” he said. “This settlement is a win for the county, a win for the community and a win for the plaintiffs.”

In other action, commissioners appointed Genoa Town Manager JT Chevallier to serve on the Advisory Board to manage Wildlife through the current term ending December 2021.

Endorsed a proposal to name a feature in Topaz Ranch Estates Turtle Gulch as presented by the Nevada State Board on Geographic Names.

Approved a subdivision map to create eight lots south of Topaz Lane behind Damascus Church in the Gardnerville Ranchos.