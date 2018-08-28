County announces manager candidates

Nearly half of the 11 candidates for county manager who will be interviewed on Friday are Carson Valley residents.

Among the local candidates are former Record-Courier publisher Pat Bridges, Northern Nevada Development Authority Executive Director Rob Hooper, Former Carson Valley Medical Center director of emergency preparedness Greg Highfill of Minden, Gardnerville resident attorney Robert Laurie and Minden resident attorney Clark Leslie.

Two southern Nevadans Melissa Evans and John Ridilla, according to documents released by the county on Tuesday.

Rounding out the list are New Orleans resident Priya Dey-Sarkar, Melissa Smith, who works for Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Wyoming resident Dell Atkinson, Michigan resident Kai Phillips.

Also revealed on Tuesday are the 10 interview panel members, nominated by county commissioners.

Dave Brady, Bill Henderson, Linda Holly, Jon Shafer, Jacques Etchegoyhen, Brian Krolicki, Denise Geissinger, Carl Schnock, Alonzoe Fuller and James McKalip were named to the panel.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse, with interviews kicking off at 8 a.m.

The panel's job is to reduce the number of candidates to six.