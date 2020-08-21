Country announces master plan open houses

Open houses to discuss the text update of the Douglas County Master Plan are scheduled for Sept. 9 and 11 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The county has been working on the 20-year-update of the plan for the better part of four years.

“It is critical that all residents and stakeholders are involved in the text update of the Master Plan,” said Community Development Director Tom Dallaire. “Community outreach will include two days of public workshops, a social media campaign, a direct mail campaign to utility customers and an online survey aimed at capturing the vision of our residents in the update.”

A webpage has been constructed to provide the public with additional information regarding the update and public outreach has begun.

The goals and objectives contained in the Douglas County Master Plan text guides the decisions of the county and planning commissioners related to the long term planning and development of the County over the next 10-20 years. The Master Plan was first adopted in April 1996 and was last updated in 2011. The current update began in 2019 with amendments to the Land Use Map and continues now with a focus on updating the Master Plan elements.

While limited to 50 people at each session, four presentations have been scheduled over the two days.

Open house periods have also been scheduled on each day. Residents may stop by the Community Center during the open house hours without a reservation but capacity will be limited at the door to 50 attendees at a time. Masks will be required.

No reservations are required to participate in the open houses, which are 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

Reservations are required to attend presentations 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and noon and 2 p.m. Sept. 11. They can be made on a first come first served basis by calling 775-782-6210 or by emailing masterplan@douglasnv.us.

For those unable to attend in person the presentations will be recorded and available to view live. Recordings of the presentations will also be posted to the County’s web page within 3 days of the workshops.

Public comment regarding the 2020 Master Plan Text Update may also be submitted in writing for consideration. Douglas County is actively seek comments on the 2020 Master Plan Text Update now. Please submit comments and/or questions to Tom Dallaire, Director of Community Development, or Sam Booth, Planning Manager at 775-782-6210 or via email at masterplan@douglasnv.us.

To view the plan web page, visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov and scroll down.