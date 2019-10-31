Counterfeiter sent to prison

A career counterfeiter will spend 1-3 years in Nevada prison after he finishes his prison term in California.

Aaron Lee Campbell, 45, admitted that he sold $1,000 in fake currency for $300 during an Aug. 8, 2018, exchange in Stateline.

Campbell also offered the buyer advice on how to pass the fake bills.

He might not be the best source, as he was one of three people arrested Christmas Eve 2018 after one of them used counterfeit money to make a purchase in Auburn, Calif.

Campbell also served federal time in a counterfeiting case that led to the shooting death of his partner in crime after they purchased marijuana with fake cash in 2013.

He still faces another case in Washoe County.

Attorney Kris Brown told District Judge Tod Young on Tuesday that Campbell started using methamphetamine again in late 2017.

“This was all part of the same spree,” she said.

Campbell called coming to Douglas County, “an eye opener.” He was given credit for 168 days time served.

■ Saying a woman wouldn’t spend very much time in prison, District Judge Tom Gregory placed her on probation Monday after she failed a diversion program.

Rachel Kristine Zacharias, 34, may not see much benefit from the suspended sentence as she is due to appear in El Dorado court on a burglary probation violation.

Probation officials said she could face up to four years in prison in California, in part because she didn’t make it through the treatment program.

Zacharias was arrested after she fell asleep at the wheel of a vehicle while it was in gear in May 2018. She woke up when it hit the curb and then put the vehicle in reverse and nearly fell asleep again.

Attorney Maria Pence said Zacharias had a fifth of a gram of heroin, something that would require the court to order treatment starting next year.

Zacharias has a burglary conviction in South Lake Tahoe from August 2016. She was also arrested in Carson City. She will not have to do drug court as part of her sentence.

Pence pointed out that with 229 days time served, it was unlikely Zacharias would spend much time in prison.

Gregory said that putting her on probation would lengthen the time she would be supervised. She was ordered to serve her sentence consecutive with whatever she receives in California.

■ A Lake Tahoe man who was the subject of a nationwide warrant appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday to admit a charge of possession of heroin.

Renick W. Morris, 39, was the topic of media coverage across Western Nevada after he failed to appear in court for an arraignment in 2018.

Morris faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his Dec. 30 sentencing.

His attorney argued in favor of releasing him on his own recognizance to allow him to attend treatment.

But he failed to appear in diversion court last year and was arrested in California to be brought back.

Morris was charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was arrested for trespassing and violation of a court order at a Stateline casino.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday to a count of possession of methamphetamine.

Lawrence Lavish Sr., 58, appeared in Douglas County District Court in connection with his Sept. 30 arrest.

Lavish was pulled over at Kingsbury Grade and North Benjamin Drive on a traffic stop.

Lavish faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his Dec 30 sentencing.

■ The arraignment of a 60-year-old Carson City woman on a charge of forging a prescription to obtain drugs was derailed on Monday.

Angela Ann Jeter is facing charges in Carson City and Churchill County for other instances involved with 2017 offenses.

Jeter told District Judge Tom Gregory that she thought her plea deal promised she could serve any sentences from the three jurisdictions simultaneously with her prison sentence in California.

She was serving time in California before coming to Nevada.

Gregory trailed the matter so defense attorney Maria Pence could confer with her. When they came back, Pence withdrew as Jeter’s attorney saying she’d lost her client’s confidence.