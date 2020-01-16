Could be 2022 before state paves 395

Complications have delayed the paving of U.S. Highway 395 through Gardnerville another year.

Drainage and pedestrian improvements will require additional easements.

“As a critical element to enhance pedestrian safety, select pedestrian ramps, sidewalks and driveways will be added on the corridor, and three flashing pedestrian crossing beacons constructed,” said Meg Ragonese, Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

The state is also partnering with Gardnerville to upgrade highway drainage.

“These accessibility and drainage improvements are critical but do require right of way easements,” Ragonese said. “Once all easements are secured and engineering complete, we anticipate resurfacing the highway by 2022, funding dependent.”

One of the key drainage projects along U.S. 395 is the installation of an underground basin at Gardnerville Station in the S Curve.

Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen told board members he had a letter from the state agreeing to connect to the improvements.

Other work along the route between Waterloo Lane and First Street includes the entrance to Kings Lane.

U.S. 395 is under state jurisdiction and is the main artery between Carson Valley and its neighbors to the north and south.

Ragonese said 20,000 vehicles travel that section of the highway every day.

Nilssen said work would begin installing the drainage basin in a couple of weeks, which will mean the parking lot of the station will be dug up.

Last week Gardnerville Town Board members approved spending $14,465 of $40,000 slated for a site improvement plan to begin work to acquire right of way for the basin’s outlet.

“We do need a gas station site plan, but I don’t want to develop that until NDOT is done with their reconstruction of the highway,” Nilssen said. “I have a feeling they’re going to soften the S-curve and put in sidewalk along the frontage of that property, and I don’t want to develop a site plan for the property if the configuration of the parcel changes. We’d have to redo it.”

He said the basin will have to have a pump and that the town doesn’t have an easement to the slough.

“I don’t want NDOT ready to hook up to the site and us not ready to get the water out,” he said.

Nilssen hopes the rest of the $40,000 can go to design the outlet and pump design so that’s ready to go, should everything come together.

“I’m not going to construct it if NDOT is going to wait until 2022 to connect to it,” he said. “Pumps need to have water in them, they need to work. I don’t want it to sit out there mothballed for a year.”

In the meantime, the state patched the highway in September and Ragonese said maintenance crews will continue to keep an eye on it to do any other maintenance required before the reconstruction.