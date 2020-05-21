Coronavirus won’t stop Memorial Day observances

While there won’t be the traditional formal gathering at Eastside Memorial Park on Memorial Day, volunteers will still be out placing flags on graves of the 350 veterans in cemetery.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks, veterans groups and volunteers will be planting flags on graves starting 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“We will have be practicing social distancing during this task, so please bring gloves, long screw driver, and hammer to assist,” spokeswoman Nadia Sandoval said.

Instead of the ceremony on Monday, the cemetery will set up a Memorial Day Remembrance Table near the park’s main flagpole.

“We welcome the community to leave photos, letters, or memorabilia on the table anytime during the holiday weekend for others to stop by and pay their respects,” Sandoval said. “All items will be collected on Tuesday and stored in the pump house to be retrieved at your convenience.”

Retired Navy Chief and Tahoe-Douglas Elk Ted Henson said that he’s looking for help putting up the flag poles which line the road inside the park.

The poles weigh about 35 pounds and require two people to handle each of the 85 poles.

Typically, the state provides inmate labor to help, but with the coronavirus lockdown that’s not going to happen this year, which may prevent all of them from being set up.

The annual flag placement and Memorial Day ceremonies put on by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services will be observed differently this year because of the public health crisis.

Two videos will be released in observance of Memorial Day, to serve as virtual ceremonies and will take the place of large in-person gatherings. “The virtual ceremonies will provide a safe way to observe the day so the sacrifices of the men and women who have served our country will still be remembered and honored, despite the circumstances,” said Nevada Department of Veteran Services Community Outreach Officer Eduardo Martinez said.

One video will be focused on Southern Nevada and one of Northern Nevada, Each video will recognize and honor veterans of all eras and will feature notable veterans and figures within the community.

The videos will be available for viewing prior to Memorial Day on Saturday at http://www.veterans.nv.gov.

Memorial Day honors military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, and is observed on the last Monday of May.

Under the edicts issued in response to the coronavirus outbreak, local, state and federal offices have been closed, so there won’t be much change on Monday.

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Monday and will resume curbside pick-up schedule and services on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s election center behind the county courthouse will also be closed Monday.

A popular time for camping and climbing, the coronavirus has closed Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest campgrounds, group day use sites, and visitor centers in Nevada over the Memorial Day weekend.

At this time, the same facilities are closed on the California portion of the Forest, but this could change based on state and county reopening plans.

“While we have traditionally opened many of our campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, this year is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “The forest is aligning with each state’s reopening plans.”

Currently, all trailheads, trails, and general forest areas are open for public use, but Forest officials are encouraging people to limit their outings to day trips. “We all need to do our part to honor states’ ‘Stay at Home’ directives, maximize social distancing, and recreate responsibly close to home. We look forward to welcoming the public to their National Forest to camp as soon as conditions allow,” said Dunkelberger.

Visitors who decide to recreate on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and resources to pack out trash. Please follow the latest health guidance, stay at least six feet from others, keep group size to nine people or fewer, and communicate clearly with other visitors to avoid close contact.