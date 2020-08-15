Coronavirus testing returns to Minden

Community coronavirus testing was conducted in Minden on Friday morning as a half dozen new Douglas coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday.

That brings Douglas to 215 total cases with 33 active and 181 recoveries since the first case was reported on March 18.

With school starting on Monday, two of the new cases were Douglas County girls under the age of 18. Neither reported a previous contact with someone who had the virus. That was true of all but one of the seven people who were reported as testing positive on Wednesday and Thursday. No new Douglas cases were reported on Friday night.

Only a man in his 20s reported a connection with a previous case.

A coalition of Lake Tahoe agencies and local government are launching a new PSA series encouraging people to wear a mask to decrease the spread of the virus. (https://youtu.be/2thqMplYIfU)

Highlighting the message “The Virus Doesn’t Take a Vacation,” the videos are set in various locations around El Dorado County including a beach, a grocery store, a hiking trail and a winery. Partners for the public service announcements include the City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Barton Health, and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

“We all have a role to play in staying safe to help keep Tahoe open,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “We have advocated education about preventing the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning. This campaign will ensure the message is heard far and wide.”

The video series builds on other measures the area has been working on to increase compliance. Last month, the City of South Lake Tahoe launched a volunteer ambassador program.

Volunteers go to high traffic places in our area and hand out protective equipment and educational information to folks who need them. The City is still recruiting volunteers for the Ambassador Program too. Interested parties can fill out the form online here.

“This series shows people doing the things we love to do in Tahoe while wearing masks. Mask-wearing should be viewed as the norm for both locals and visitors,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams. “We hope this new effort will make residents and visitors want to wear masks in public. While people not might realize it, taking precautions against COVID helps keep the businesses they patronize open.” Tahoe kids also need this to happen so they can get back into their classrooms sooner.”

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will amplify the message through its Tahoe South social media channels and website.

“During this time, our destination and its myriad of outdoor attractions have been experiencing unprecedented demand,” said Authority CEO and President Carol Chaplin. “For Tahoe to stay safe and open for residents and visitors we need everyone’s help.”

For current information, preventative recommendations, and updates visit: https://tahoesouth.com/how-to-safely-enjoy-tahoe-south/.