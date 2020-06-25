Coronavirus testing returns to Douglas

Health officials and National Guardsmen operate a coronavirus testing clinic at Douglas High School in Minden on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Asymptomatic coronavirus testing returned to Douglas County on Wednesday even as the county experienced an upswing in cases.

Nine Douglas residents were reported with the virus over three days as part of a 21-case increase reported Sunday through Tuesday.

The Douglas cases reported on Tuesday included two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The woman and one of the men had contact with previously reported cases.

Drive-through testing for 400 people was conducted at Douglas High School. The tests only determine whether someone has the virus, not if they’ve had it and recovered.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health office, is conducting the tests with the help of the Nevada National Guard.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was expected to order residents to wear masks inside stores on Wednesday evening.

On Monday, a Douglas woman in her 30s with a connection to a previous case and a woman in her 40s with no connection were positive for the virus, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

That announcement comes after three more Douglas residents were revealed as having the virus on Sunday, including a Douglas woman in her 50s with no previous connection and a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s with a connection to previous cases.

The agency reported four new Carson cases and three new Lyon County cases.

There are 16 active cases in Douglas, with 38 recoveries.

Carson City has 29 active cases, while Lyon as 28. There has only been one case in Storey County. Five Carson and two Lyon residents have died since the outbreak.

Today, Alpine County will be conducting testing at Kirkwood 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents may make an appointment by visiting http://www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19

Douglas residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.