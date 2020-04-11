Coronavirus testing poses challenge for health officials

East Fork medics don their personal protective equipment in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus collection and testing supplies continue to be limited due to national shortages, according to a statement issued on Friday by Douglas County’s public health agency.

“I understand the public’s frustration with the COVID-19 testing process and the inability for the testing of everyone,” Carson City Health and Human Services Director Nicki Aaker said. “I am frustrated as well, and I wish there were more testing collection kits nationwide so CCHHS could test more people.”

She said the agency, which serves as the public health official for Douglas County, is attempting to obtain more test kits.

“Since there is a shortage of kits, all healthcare facilities, physician offices and public health departments must follow the Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention priorities for testing, which means we can’t test everyone.”

Of 3 million Nevadans, only 22,749 have been tested with 2,584 positives and 102 deaths.

A Douglas County man in his 30s tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced on Friday night, bringing the county’s total to six active cases and four recoveries.

A seventh Lyon County case was also announced bring the total there up to six active and one recovery. A man in his 50s was reported positive for the virus.

Of the 33 total cases in the four counties covered by the, a third have recovered, so far and there have been no reported deaths.

All of the cases have self-isolated and are in stable condition as the Carson agency tracks their close contacts to determine if anyone else was exposed to the disease.

Leaders from Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties continue to coordinate closely with Carson City Health and Human Services to monitor and respond to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

Those experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which includes fever, cough and shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider. If the primary care provider is unable to assist, or if you do not have one, call the QuadCounty COVID-19 Hotline phone number at (775) 283-4789. Individuals should only call 911 if there is a true emergency.

Once someone tests positive, the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Carson City agency is notified of positive results and has investigators who contact each individual that is positive and asks them for the name of individuals they have been in contact with since becoming symptomatic. The team then follows up with the close contacts, asks them to self-quarantine, and monitors their symptoms. Staff members follow up with positive cases and the close contacts daily. Identifying close contacts that are high risk helps prevent further spread of disease, according to the public health agency.