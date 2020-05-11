Coronavirus testing begins in Douglas

Health workers and a National Guardsman await a patient to test on Monday morning.

Melissa Blosser/Douglas County

Health officials began work testing 580 asymptomatic Douglas County residents with appointments in Minden on Monday morning.

Tests are being conducted by the Quad-County Multiagency Coordination Group and Management Team and Carson City Health and Human Services in an effort to discover if there are people who aren’t showing any symptoms of coronavirus who have it.

So far one person has tested positive, according to the Carson City agency, which serves as Douglas County’s Public Health Officer.

Tests are conducted with nasal swabs, and only determine if someone has the virus, not whether someone has had contracted the virus and recovered.

The 1,800 tests represent one percent of the population of the four counties.

The Nevada National Guard is aiding health officials test.

Those tested will be notified of results by phone within 2-3 business days. Health officials will contact anyone who tests positive with further instructions.

If someone develops symptoms after being tested, they should call the Quad County hotline at 775-283-4780.