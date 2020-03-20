Coronavirus outbreak closing Forest Service offices

While dead and downed firewood cutting permits will be available starting April 1, offices of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District may not be open to sell them.

With daily closures announced due to the coronavirus outbreak, woodcutters may find themselves waiting until the all-clear is given before district offices in Carson City or Sparks are open.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is closing offices and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

Firewood permits cost $10 per cord with a two-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum for the year. A cord is the amount of wood in a stack 4 feet wide by 4 feet high by 8 feet in length. Permits are valid through Dec. 31. Additional locations to purchase fuelwood permits may become available in the future.

Late spring and early fall are the best times to cut firewood. In mid-summer, as the woods dry out and temperatures heat up, restrictions may be imposed due to high fire danger. Restrictions could include limiting chainsaw use to hours before 1 p.m. or enacting temporary area closures.

To find out if the Carson Ranger District office is open, call 882-2766 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Sparks office number is 775-331-6444.

A fire extinguisher and shovel are required when using a chainsaw for cutting firewood. For an up-to-date listing of fire restrictions visit, https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices.

For information on the Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.