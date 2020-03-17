Coronavirus outbreak cancels RDA meeting

Last month, when county commissioners were just hearing a presentation on the Stateline events center, the Tahoe Transportation Center meeting room was packed.

But with emergencies declared over the novel coronavirus by both the county and state, commissioners canceled Thursday’s meeting on a request to commit $34.5 million from Douglas County Redevelopment Area No. 2 to the event center project.

On Tuesday, the county also canceled three budget presentations set for March 24-26.

“Douglas County is taking precautionary measures to reduce public to reduce public gatherings and promote social distancing,” the meeting cancellation said.

The events center is scheduled to go before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency governing board in Stateline on March 25.

According to the agency’s web site, the agency plans to hold that meeting online and will determine details on how the public will participate to follow.

More information is available at trpa.org.

The county is also asking residents to make a reservation at the Minden Inn in an effort to reduce face-to-face interactions. Residents are asked to call 782-9821 to make an appointment with the county manager, 782-9860 for human resources and 782-6202 for finance.

For information about Community Development, residents are urged to visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov/government and click on the department they need.

Community Development will continue to review current projects.

The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at Stateline has been closed and DMV and passport transactions have been suspended.

The Recorder’s Office has reduced its public hours, and has suspended notary services for recorded documents. The Recorder’s Office is urging residents to use its online services.