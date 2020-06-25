Corona virus closes Genoa eatery

Genoa’s Sierra Chef has closed for two weeks after owner Cynthia Ferris-Bennet said there have been three cases of coronavirus among her employees after she said one came to work with symptoms.

Carson City Health and Human Services has contacted those who might have come into contact with the employees.

Ferris-Bennet expects to reopen by July 2.

On Thursday evening, Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new cases in Carson City and Lyon County. It was the first time in four days a new Douglas case hadn’t been reported.

There are 22 active Douglas cases, 38 Carson cases and 33 Lyon County cases, including four new ones on Thursday. Storey County had a second case.

A Carson City woman in her 60s, who was exposed to the disease at a social gathering, was one of four Carson residents connected with previous cases. Three other Carson cases had no known previous contact.

While encouraging Douglas residents to exercise common sense, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t plan on enforcing the governor’s mask directive.

“Due to the minor nature of the offense, the potential for negative enforcement encounters and anticipating the various ways in which the order could be violated, it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the governors directive,” according to a statement issued by Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser. “Accordingly, the Sheriff’s Office will not be doing so. Rather, we will continue in an educational capacity in partnership with the Douglas County Board of Health.”

The sheriff’s office asked people not to call 911 to report mask violations.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you that 911 is for emergencies only,” according to the statement. “The reporting of potential mask violation would not fall into this category and we ask that you not use 911 to report any violations of the Governors directive via 911.”

The county encouraged residents to be aware of the Centers of Disease Control guidelines, especially among high-risk groups.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive ordering people to wear masks when in public spaces whether they are privately or publicly owned starting Friday.