The Corner Bar in Minden is hosting a fundraiser all day Saturday for Amanda Flinn, who has breast cancer.

Erica is the guest bartender for the event, which features a 50-50 raffle and prizes, along with a silent auction.

Flinn is unemployed with a 16-month-old son.

Raffle tickets are $5. Silent auction.

The Corner Bar is located at 1596 Esmeralda Ave. Information, 782-4897.