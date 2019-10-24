Corley Ranch rolls out the pumpkins
Thousands of people have visited the Corley Ranch’s annual pumpkin patch, which is in its 15th year.
Johnny Raper said the patch has grown to almost 1,000 visitors a year.
It was a hard year for pumpkins, Raper said last week.
“We had thousands of pumpkins, but we lost a lot in the freezes we had,” he said. “There are still a lot of good pumpkins though.”
McKenzie Raper said that lots of schools bring field trips to the patch, which also features corn mazes for adults and small children, a petting zoo, train and hay rides on the weekends.
She said the giant slingshots are a lot of fun, and there’s the country store as well.
“Who doesn’t want to pet a goat?” she said.
The Corley Ranch is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. General admission is $8 on weekends for adults and children, $6 for seniors.
Not included in the weekend general admission are the giant sling shot, which is $1 for three apples, and train rides, which are $2 per person.
Weekday admission is $5, but the attractions are limited.
The sling shot and wagon rides are not available on weekends.
For information, visit corleyranch.com email info@corleyranch.com or call 775-790-1705.