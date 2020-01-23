Cookies and live music on tap for February

“Cookies with Evelyn,” a Valentine cookie decorating class with artist Evelyn Yonkers, is 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1.

The event will cover tips and tricks for creating beautiful valentine cookie designs, and Yonkers brings a sense of enthusiasm and playful imagination to the class.

Her artistic background is extensive; Yonkers first pursued her interest in art at Lake Tahoe Community College in the mid-1970s and said her artistic exploration and expression continues to evolve and expand. From 2010-2012, she owned and operated the Markleeville Art Gallery and often invited visiting artists to the space. Over the years, Yonkers has remained passionate about taking a wide variety of art classes, and she loves sharing the knowledge she learns with others.

“I like to try new things… you have to be excited about the art in order to do it,” she said. Art “is not a chore, it’s a pleasure and a release of energy; it’s about being creative and opening up new windows.”

Yonkers emphasized that the cookie decorating class is about discovery and it offers everyone a chance to explore and try something new.

“Everybody likes cookies, and it’s fun to find new ways to decorate them. If the cookie doesn’t look good, you just eat it!” she said with a laugh.

This class is designed for adults and teens and is sponsored by the Douglas County Historical Society. Cost for materials, which includes a dozen cookies, icing, and use of decorating tools, is $10; DCHS members pay $5. Space for the class is limited to 12 people and reservations are required. Call 775-782-2555 to secure a spot.

“Cookies with Evelyn” will be held at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 1477 U.S. Highway 395 N in Gardnerville.

Winter party at Khristopher’s

Khristopher’s Ristorante and Bar invites the community to their Winter Party 7-11 p.m. Feb. 7. The evening features a live performance from local entertainer and Douglas High School student Jakota Wass, who will play low volume music from 7-9 p.m. followed by party music suitable for dancing from 9-11 p.m. No-host hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available.

Khristopher’s owner Fred Simon said that the success of the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve celebration inspired the idea for the Winter Party. In the future, the dining establishment hopes to expand its musical schedule to include Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and to feature a variety of upscale entertainment that incorporates country, rock and roll, and jazz artists.

Wass plays both original tunes and covers from artists including Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Elvis Presley, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and the Eagles. Wass will also perform at Khristopher’s on Friday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 28.

“If people are looking to go out for the evening, enjoy good food and drink, and listen to some country western music and newer, fun tunes, (the Winter Party) is a fun night to get away and enjoy yourself,” said Wass.

Khristopher’s Ristorante and Bar is located at 1599 Esmeralda Avenue in Minden; their number is 775-267-4809. Find information about Wass on his website at jakotawass.com.