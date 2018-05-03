Convicted predator serving second term

A man who received two 6-20-year prison sentences in 2004 for attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon will remain incarcerated for at least three more years.

Adam Garcia, 37, confessed to using a knife to try to coerce a woman into getting into his vehicle on May 16, 2004.

A similar assault occurred in Carson City, but those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Also dropped as part of the agreement were burglary and assault charges in Mono County.

A 12-32-month sentence for indecent exposure was concurrent with the assault charge. In that case, he exposed himself to a woman in Minden.

Attorney Kris Brown, the prosecutor at the time, described Garcia as a sexual predator.

■ A former Gardnerville Ranchos resident sentenced to 15 years for his third felony drunken driving incident is scheduled for a June parole eligibility hearing.

Scott Woods was sentenced to 15 years for driving under the influence in July 2013.

Woods is also serving a 12-30-month sentence out of Carson City for attempting to furnish a cell phone to a prisoner. He was out of prison in April 2015 when he was arrested on that charge.

■ A Carson City man who was breaking into houses in Chichester Estates was denied parole.

Christopher Bernal, 25, is being held in maximum security at Ely State Prison serving his sentence.

Bernal was sentenced to six years in prison on Oct. 19, 2015.

The 2014 burglaries took place on May 26 and June 2. He was seen emerging from between two homes by investigators before getting into a vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and Bernal bolted from the vehicle and was pursued through the neighborhood leaving a trail of stolen goods behind him.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man's request for parole was denied on March 1.

Logan M. Schwartz, 29, was sentenced to 12-48 months in prison in January 2017. It was his fourth stretch in prison, according to the Department of Corrections.

Schwartz also had sentencing start dates in 2007, 2012, 2013, in addition to the latest prison term.

He was arrested in August 2016 after he took $1,200 from the burger place, where he'd formerly worked.

■ A June parole hearing is set for a Sacramento man serving a 28-72 month prison sentence for trafficking

Johnathan Torres, 27, will still have to serve out another 12-30 month sentence for battery by a prisoner

No action was taken in his case at a March 27 hearing.