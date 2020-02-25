Convicted burglar faces Douglas charge

A convicted burglar, who was the subject of a manhunt in Western Carson Valley around Christmas 2017, is in Douglas custody.

Dylan Matthew Pettigrew, 44, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday where John Malone was appointed to defend him.

Pettigrew is charged with a felony in connection with a burglary of a home between Waterloo and Muller lanes on Dec. 21, 2017.

According to court documents, the owner of the home was awakened by a noise and went to investigate to find his doors open and a man standing there. The man fled into the 8-degree morning and Douglas County deputies searched the fields around the location, using binoculars and a drone.

The search continued for 2-and-a-half hours without finding him.

But they did find several items, including a laptop with a recent email address that linked Pettigrew to the theft.

Douglas investigators were able to contact Pettigrew after he was arrested after a traffic stop for giving a false ID in Carson City on Feb. 19, 2018.

He denied the burglary but told investigators that he was living on the streets and was doing what he needed to do to supply his methamphetamine habit.

He was taken to South Lake Tahoe to face proceedings on a warrant for his arrest. At some point, he was released from custody and on March 18, 2018, was arrested for burglarizing a South Lake Tahoe home. Police and a K-9 followed his tracks in the snow after responding to a burglary alarm and took him into custody after sending the dog after him.

He was sentenced to four years in prison on Jan. 28, 2019 as a result of that arrest.

■ A second suspect in a check-kiting scheme that targeted the Topaz Lodge has waived his preliminary hearing.

Henry Jesse Martinez, 58, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday and was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on March 9.

Martinez and Jonathan Lee Schofield, 35, are accused of cashing up to $30,000 in fraudulent checks at the south county casino. Schofield is scheduled to appear in district court on March 2, where his attorney said he will admit to a charge of uttering a forged instrument.

The payroll checks were allegedly made out by the California Department of Transportation on two banks in Bishop.