Controversial projects back before commissioners

Two controversial projects promise to take up a big portion of Douglas County commissioners' afternoon on Thursday

A 75-home project proposed for the south side of Mountain Meadow Drive north of Genoa is back before county commissioners after the developer sued in district court.

Also commissioners are scheduled to hear a 187-home proposal on the Klauber Ranch between Westwood and the Carson River in Minden. Both projects will be heard after the commission reconvenes at 1 p.m.

Genoa Share was denied at a second reading on Jan. 7 after residents protested a zone change from tourist commercial to 8,000 square foot single family homes.

According to the proposal, 75 patio homes would be placed on the property.

Zoning on the property is identical to that on a parcel across the street, where homes are currently being constructed.

Attorneys for Genoa Share filed suit in district court asking that the judge remand or overturn the county's decision on Jan. 25.

Among their arguments are that commissioners cited fire construction regulations that have not been implemented and failed to follow the agenda in violation of the open meeting law.

District Judge Tod Young granted a stay of the lawsuit while commissioners rehear the issue.

Tourist commercial zoning was approved in 1998 when the northern Genoa Lakes Golf Course was proposed for time shares as a destination resort.

In 2008, the lot was separated from the property north of Mountain Meadows Drive.

In 2016, the county granted a change in zoning on the northern parcel that allows around 50 units.

Proponents of the Park Cattle project propose clustering density on forest and range land in the south county to agricultural property just south of Muller Lane.

Minden residents turned out to oppose the project on Feb. 7. Proponents are expected to make a full presentation to commissioners Thursday afternoon.