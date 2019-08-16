Continuous construction at Echo Summit to resume

Crews work on the U.S. 50 Echo Summit project.

Provided / Caltrans

Construction crews are scheduled to resume around-the-clock work on Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

Crews started the continuous schedule are working 24 hours from Monday morning through Friday evenings.

During the work periods, flaggers will be conducting one-way reversing traffic control with delays of up to 20 minutes, according to Caltrans. The contractor will be excavating the roadway to build the abutments for the new bridge.

The Echo Summit project involved replacing the existing sidehill viaduct, which was built in 1939. The new bridge will meet seismic standards. The project comes with a $14.1 million price tag.

Construction started in May and will be completed either this fall or next spring, although weather and other unexpected events could delay that schedule, according to Caltrans.