Construction on Highway 28 shared path to resume

In a sure sign that summer is approaching, construction on a shared use path along Nevada Route 28 will resume for a third year.

The work, expected to start Monday and run through late fall, will result in single-lane closures on the highway from the southern end of Incline Village to 3 miles south of Sand Harbor State Park, the Nevada Department of Transportation recently announced.

Most of the lane closures are expected to take place Sunday night through Friday afternoon, although NDOT cautioned that weekend closures may occur during off-peak season. Motorists should anticipate 20- to 30-minute travel delays.

At times, there might be full road closures in the fall for construction of pedestrian bridges. The closures will be short in duration and advance notice will be provided so motorists can plan accordingly, per NDOT.

Beach and trail access between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor State Park may be closed during construction. Access to beaches and trails is not allowed through the construction zones, in order to keep everyone safe.

Roadside parking from Ponderosa Ranch Road to approximately 3 miles south of Sand Harbor State Park will not be allowed during construction, and the Memorial Point roadside parking lot and restroom will remain closed for construction staging.

NDOT advises travelers pay special attention to no parking/tow-away zones throughout the project area as towing will be enforced in no parking zones.

Along with construction of the shared use path, the project — now entering its third year of implementation — also aims to improve water quality and traffic safety.

The project by contractor Granite Construction is anticipated to complete in late 2018 or early 2019, depending on weather.

The multi-year project will build a 3-plus mile shared-use path from the southern end of Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park. Three new parking areas near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café also will provide safer parking options.

More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on the highway, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days, creating safety and accessibility concerns on the mountain highway.

The additional pathway and parking areas will enhance safety and mobility for everyone on the roadway, according to NDOT. Last year, crews paved approximately 1½ new miles of the new path, installed 2,800 linear feet of storm drain pipes and 5,000 linear feet of reinforcing soil wall and more.

Further project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by dialing 775-888-7000.