Community testing returns to Douglas

Community-based coronavirus testing will return to Douglas High School from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday

The tests are for residents of the four counties, who aren’t showing symptoms of the virus, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

About 400 tests are available for the drive-through event and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tests are free and don’t require an appointment. Results are available within five days.

Two Douglas County residents have come down with the coronavirus after they were exposed at work, according to the county’s public health officer.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported a man in his 20s and woman in her 40s contracted the disease.

They join a half-dozen new cases of the virus reported in Douglas over the past three days.

A Douglas man in his 50s had a connection to a previously reported case was reported on Saturday while on Friday a woman in her 60s was reported to have the virus.

On Thursday, a Douglas man in his 40s with a connection to out-of-state travelers and one in his 70s, who attended a social gathering had the virus

As of Saturday night, Douglas County has 31 active cases and 55 recoveries. Most of those cases have been in the Minden-Johnson Lane area, which added a half-dozen new cases during July.

No Douglas deaths have been reported from the virus.

The four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services have added 20 new cases since Thursday. There have been 443 cases since mid-March, with 315 recoveries and eight deaths. As of Saturday 11 people were in the hospital.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.