Community testing returns to Douglas

Community-based drive-through coronavirus testing returns to Douglas County 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11.

Testing will be conducted at East Fork Fire Station 12 in Sunridge.

Residents who are asymptomatic from Douglas, Carson, Storey and Lyon may participate in the free testing.

Testing returns to the first station again 8-11 a.m. Sept. 24.

Testing is a state requirement. So far, three testing events have taken place in Douglas County, the first two were over 400 people with the third dropping to under 125. Other places are seeing a decline in testing numbers as well, but we can do better. Please help us keep our testing numbers up in order to keep our businesses open. There is no limit to the number of times you can come test.

To be tested, an individual must reside in one of the following areas: Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County or Storey County. Please bring your ID to the testing event.

The test is free, no insurance information will be collected. Tests are available on a first come, first served basis, there are no appointments or reservations.

The tests detect the virus in your system at the time of testing. A negative result does not mean an individual will not contract the virus later or if they have already had the virus. If you were tested, you will receive a call with your results.

Come October, the coronavirus testing will continue, but it will be in conjunction with a flu vaccination clinic. Bad flu seasons decrease healthcare system availability. The goal is to keep people out of the hospital.

Testing will occur periodically; dates and locations will be announced as they become available. To view regional upcoming testing events, visit Carson City Health and Human Service’s website.