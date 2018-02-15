Community pancake breakfast tomorrow

Don't forget the "Young at Heart" annual pancake breakfast is Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. The whole community is invited. Hosted by Young at Heart the nonprofit organization that helps raise funds for the Douglas County Senior Center's needs. The cost is just $5 per person and includes pancakes, or biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, potatoes, and coffee. Carson Valley Senior & Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Call 901-7028 with any questions.

Attention ladies of a certain age

The Red Hat Society, a playgroup for women approaching 50 and (way) beyond, is celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary this year. Red Hat Society Members are part of a worldwide movement to spread joy while supporting women in a positive and life-changing way. It's an excellent way to meet new friends.

It all began when one friend gave another, (upon turning 50), a gift of a red hat. That very hat is now found in the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History. The idea was inspired by a poem written by Jenny Joseph titled "When I am Old" which began, "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple with a red hat that doesn't go…" The concept grew into a universal symbol for women around the globe as they victoriously celebrate entering into the next phase of their lives with joy. To find a Red Hat group near you, visit their official websitewww.redhatsociety.com.

February is black cat and dog syndrome awareness month

According to Leslie Morefield a Douglas Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) volunteer, Black Dog Syndrome is the belief that dogs (and cats) with black or darker fur are passed over more frequently by potential adopters than those with lighter-colored fur thus spending more time in shelters. What may perpetuate this so-called syndrome is the portrayal of black dogs in movies and stories as evil, mean or sinister similar to a black cat. The reality is that black pets are as friendly, loving and loyal as their lighter-colored-fur friends. Any of us who have black or dark-colored dogs or cats knows this to be true.

Kobe (the shelter's little beefcake) is a current resident who challenges this theory with his personality and great disposition. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix with a quiet, kind soul who willingly lies down to let you pet him. Kobe walks and plays with other dogs at the shelter dispelling the myth that all Pit (and Pit mixes) are vicious. See DAWG's Facebook page: Douglas-Animal-Welfare-Group and check out the website dawgrescue.com where you'll find several adoptable black cats and dogs (as well as other colors) for more pets available at the Douglas County Animal Shelter, Gardnerville, and watch for their featured pet adoption postings in the Record-Courier.

So please remember all this the next time you are looking for a dog to adopt, and take a moment to give some attention to those black pets waiting for their forever homes. They may just be the perfect match for you.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com