Community items

Weyland graduates Air Guard basic training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Wyatt G. Weyland graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.Weyland is the son of Greg and Mic helle Weyland of Minden.

He is a 2017 graduate of Douglas High School.

Johnny Cash tribute tickets on sale

Tickets went on sale Friday for Cash'd Out, a tribute to Johnny Cash, performing Sept. 8 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Ticket prices vary depending on when they're purchased, with the first 10 going for $10, and the price increasing with the number sold.

Carson Valley Arts Council and Dancin' Shoes Entertainment are hosting the concert. Tickets are available at cvartscouncil.com or at the Copleland Box Office, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.Information, 782-8207.

Food Closet groundbreaking

The public is invited to the ground breaking ceremony of the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. The ceremony will take place at 1255 Waterloo Lane. The event begins at 10 a.m. with the groundbreaking scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Light treats and refreshments will follow. The groundbreaking will mark the start on the closet's new building.

Rockabilly at the home ranch

In a return engagement, Sacramento area band, Todd Morgan and the Emblems, will bring 50s, 60s and Rockabilly style music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. July 26.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Legion Auxiliary hosts rummage sale in Carson

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 4 Carson City will hold a rummage sale at the Veterans Building on Second and Curry streets on 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28. All proceeds benefit local veteran projects. Information, Chris Ritger 782-9791.

Authors to speak at Dangberg Home Ranch

Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak 10 a.m. July 28 on their book "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1," in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1 is the first book in a four volume series of books written by historians Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey, which highlight Genoa and Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼-mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

For more information visit dangberghomeranch.org