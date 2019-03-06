Community Items

20-30 Club seeks old parade video and movies

With a parade theme of Carson Valley goes to the movies, members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club are hoping residents will dig up old videos or home movies of the event.

The parade is scheduled for June 8 and the Carson Valley Days festival is June 6-9.

The largest event in the community, the club plans to have parade, vendor and sponsor applications available at carsonvalley2030.com in the coming weeks.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the new town of Minden.

The event's present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and now includes a carnival.

For more information, contact Tyler Swayne at cv2030club@gmail.com or mail a DVD to PO Box 2030, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

Tahoe Symphony

returns to Gardnerville

The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra is performing Bach's "St. Matthew Passion" 4 p.m. April 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville.

General admission is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and free for youth under age 23.

Those who purchased tickets and missed Elizabeth Pitcairn due to the weather, those tickets are good for this performance.

For information, visit toccatatahoe.org

Young magician performs in Reno

Minden resident Phoenix Burke performing as Phoenix Phenomenal will perform 3 p.m. Sunday with Zamazing Zoey of Reno at the Traveler's Magic Show at Impossibles Magic Shop & Theater in Reno.

According to the shop, the children will be performing as part of a Time Travelers Magic Show, featuring with illusions, mentalism, sleight of hand and Rubik's cube magic.

The magic shop is located at 780 Smithridge Drive, No. 450.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at http://www.impossiblesmagicshop.com

Pops Spring Scholarship concert Saturday

The Spring Scholarship Concert performed by the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The concert starts with selections from "La Evita," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Les Miserables." The featured soloist is Doug Hoffman playing clarinet in "Concertino."

Hoffman has performed in numerous professional and community groups throughout his 40-year career.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is a 501c3 organization and awards scholarships to young musicians, encouraging them to continue their musical education. All proceeds from this concert goes to this scholarship fund. Admission is free, but donations are cheerfully accepted. For information, contact Margaret Biggs at 775-843-0830.

St. Patrick's dinner March 17

Sierra Nevada Republican Women present their annual St. Patrick's Day fundraising dinner at St Gall Catholic Church.

This year the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner will be prepared by the Douglas County High School Culinary Arts department.

Tickets are $35 a person and include a complete meal with nonalcoholic beverage choices and dessert.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar and dinner at 6. Call Barb for information 267-0025 or tickets at Sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com.

ESLprogram has volunteer teachers

The English as a Second Language In-Home Program of Douglas County has volunteer teachers available to help immigrants who aren't English speakers or those who want to improve their English language skills at no cost. There are one-to-one classes and classes for small groups of two to five people in English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, English conversation practice, workplace communication, computer literacy and U.S. Citizenship study.

For information and to register, call 775-431-4873.

Beast Feast Saturday

Minden Rotary's annual Beast Feast dinner and auction is scheduled for Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn.

Dinner is 7 p.m. with cocktails and auction at 5:30 p.m.

For information or tickets, contact any Rotarian or email rotarymindennv@gmail.com.

'Suds' tickets on sale online

Tickets are on sale at Showtix4u.com for Carson Valley Community Theatre's next production, "Suds The Rocking '60s Musical Soap Opera," on weekends March 22-31. Evening shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and matinees 2 p.m. Sundays at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Box Office opens March 12, 1572 Hwy 395 in Minden.

Advance tickets are $16 (senior/student), $18 (general), $20 at the door. Group discounts available. Call 775-292-0939 for information.

Extension Educator seeks input

University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension is looking for input from Douglas County residents.

A needs assessment survey covering questions about agriculture, horticulture, nutrition, natural resources, and personal and family development is online at https://unrcfr.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3QafwESmw8Yxjb7.

Library participates in reading program

The Douglas County Public Library is participating in the In-N-Out Burger Cover to Cover Club reading program starting Saturday and continuing through April 13. Children ages 4-12 can earn a certificate for a free cheeseburger or hamburger for every five books they read. Each child may earn up to three certificates. Sign up for the program at the Minden or Zephyr Cove Library to receive a reading log. The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

State measuring wells in March

During March, staff from the Nevada Division of Water Resources, Office of the State Engineer, will be measuring groundwater levels in wells throughout various hydrographic basins in the state.

The data collection is part of an ongoing effort to assess hydrologic conditions throughout Nevada. Division staff will be measuring water levels primarily in irrigation and stock wells.

Water level measurements may be reviewed at: http://water.nv.gov/WaterLevelData.aspx.

Contact Jake Echeverria at 775-684-2813 for information.

Have new officers or a big event coming up? The Record-Courier welcomes community items. Send them to editor@recordcourier.com