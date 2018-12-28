Community Items

Douglas County Democratic Women luncheon, program

Douglas County Democratic Women will host Sondra Cosgrove, president of the Nevada League of Women Voters and a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as its speaker at the January luncheon. She will discuss "The Electoral College vs Popular Vote" and explain the laws, restrictions and challenges Americans are facing and whether a change can be made. The luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 U.S. 395 in Minden. The cost is $25. Reservations are required by noon Dec. 31. RSVP to DCDW by calling Katherine at 775-267-0539 or e-mailing dcdw@gbis.com. For information, visit http://www.dcdwomen.net. Everyone is welcome.

Nominations sought for Women in History

Nomination packets are now available at the front desk of the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville for the Women in History Remembering Project.

March is National Women in History Month and the Douglas County Historical Society will be honoring six women at a reception on March 23. 2019.

The event's purpose is to preserve the history of Douglas County women who have made a significant historic contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County.

Recommended Stories For You

"We encourage the public to take part in this process," said Museum Director Linda Reid.

Nominations will be accepted any time until March 1, 2019.

For information contact Reid at 782-8210 or lcreid.778@gmail.com; Marlena Hellwinkle at 782-2010 or donmarlena@hotmail.com or call the museum at 782-2555.

Library hosts 'Trolls' Jan. 5

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting another First Saturday of the Month Family Movie. "Trolls" (rated PG) will be shown 10 a.m. Jan. 5 in the Minden Library meeting room. The movie and popcorn are free. First Saturday Family Movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

Water color painting classes offered

Gardnerville artist Vickie Kingman will be offering two separate water color painting classes starting Jan. 7 and continuing Mondays and Jan. 8 continuing Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center 1477 Main St., Gardnerville. The classes will focus on color mixing and painting local scenes. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 265-0320.

Swim Center offers free lessons to children

The Carson Valley Swim Center Learn-to-Swim program focuses on building skills one step at a time. By giving them the opportunity to master one element before moving on to the next, our kids' swim classes make it easy to build confidence in the water.

The center is offering two free opportunities today and Sunday to try group swim lessons. There are 20 spots for preschool class from 10-10:30 a.m., and 20 spots for our school-age class from 10:30-11 a.m. Sign-ups are required, call 775-782-8840 to enroll.

Preschool classes are geared for swimmers ages 3-5, and there are three levels of classes that focus on age appropriate progressions and safety topics. The school-age classes are 45 minutes and has five levels that progress into stroke refinement of all four competitive strokes. Group lessons are Monday through Thursday with both one-week sessions and two-week sessions.

Winter-spring sessions begin Jan 7, and the spring session will run through May 23.

Douglas library to close for holidays

The Douglas County Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. It will reopen 10 a.m. Jan. 2.

Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

Northstar Lending giving away bikes

Northstar Lending Group is giving away reconditioned bikes to young adults and adults who need transportation to school and work.

The goal is to giveaway a free bike once a month depending on availability. Candidate contact information (name, phone number, date of birth and email all required) tina@northstarlendinggroup.com. Call 775-783-8088 for information.

Cabaret series to be presented

Carson Valley Community Theatre is presenting "'Twas the Night After Christmas," the first of a new cabaret series at the Annex at Copeland Arts Center, 1572 Main St. in Minden on Dec. 27-30.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All tickets are $12 and will go on sale at the CVCT box office on Dec.18. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday (775-292-0939). Tickets are on sale now at Showtix4U.com.