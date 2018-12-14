Community Items

Swim Center offers free lessons to children

The Carson Valley Swim Center Learn-to-Swim program focuses on building skills one step at a time. By giving them the opportunity to master one element before moving on to the next, our kids' swim classes make it easy to build confidence in the water.

The center is offering two free opportunities on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30 to try out our group swim lessons. There are 20 spots for preschool class from 10-10:30 a.m., and 20 spots for our school-age class from 10:30-11 a.m. Sign-ups are required, call (775)782-8840 to enroll.

Preschool classes are geared for swimmers ages 3-5, and there are three levels of classes that focus on age appropriate progressions and safety topics. The school-age classes are 45 minutes and has five levels that progress into stroke refinement of all four competitive strokes. Group lessons are Monday through Thursday with both one week sessions and two week sessions.

Winter-spring sessions begin Jan 7, and the spring session will run through May 23.

Retired federal employees party is Dec. 18

The National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2167 will holding its Christmas party at Katie's in the Carson Valley Inn 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Participants should tell the server that there will be separate checks. Friends and family members are welcome.

Contact Don Babb at dnbabb@charter.net, 265-5549, Brenda Ball at kbdesign9@aol.com, 392-0470 or Nellie Erskine neelieer25@gmail.com if attending.

Douglas library to close for holidays

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. The Minden library will resume its regular schedule 10 a.m. Dec. 26. The library will also close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. It will reopen 10 a.m. Jan. 2.

Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

Bowling for Paradise Sunday

A Bowling for Paradise Disaster Relief fundraiser will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wink's Bowling Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road No. 8, in Gardnerville Ranchos. Cost is $25 for three games. No tap. Separate donations of cash and gift cards also are welcome. Registration fees will go to fire victims. Make checks payable to Douglas Bowling. Food and drink specials. Part of food and drink will be donated. 50/50 raffle also will take place. Information, Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com.

'Messiah Sing' Sunday

Carson Valley United Methodist Church will host "Messiah Sing" at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome to attend, to either sing on four of the choruses of "Handel's Messiah." Several members of the community will be performing Solos and Duets, including students from the Douglas County schools. Admission is free. Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Information, Len at 775-782-4600, at http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com, or on Facebook at Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

Northstar Lending giving away bike

Northstar Lending Group is giving away reconditioned bikes to young adults and adults who need transportation to school and work. The goal is to giveaway a free bike once a month depending on availablilty. Candidate contact information (name, phone number, date of birth and email all required) tina@northstarlendinggroup.com. Call 775-783-8088 for more information.

Cabaret series to be presented

Carson Valley Community Theatre is presenting "'Twas the Night After Christmas," the first of a new cabaret series at the Annex at Copeland Arts Center, 1572 Hwy 395 in Minden on Dec. 27-30. Fourteen singers will take the stage as soloists, duets, a trio and an ensemble performing songs of the holiday season. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All tickets are $12 and will go on sale at the CVCT box office on Dec.18. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday (775-292-0939). Tickets are on sale now at Showtix4U.com.