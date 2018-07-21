Community items
July 21, 2018
Authors to speak at Dangberg Home Ranch
Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak 10 a.m. July 28 on their book "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1," in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.
The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1 is the first book in a four volume series of books written by historians Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey, which highlight Genoa and Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers.
This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼-mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.
For more information visit dangberghomeranch.org