Community items

Authors to speak at Dangberg Home Ranch

Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak 10 a.m. July 28 on their book "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1," in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1 is the first book in a four volume series of books written by historians Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey, which highlight Genoa and Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼-mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

For more information visit dangberghomeranch.org