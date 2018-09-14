Douglas County Community Development Director Mimi Moss retires

One of Douglas County's longest serving community development directors, Mimi Moss, is retiring effective Oct. 1.

Moss was appointed in June 2007 and has served in the position for 11 years.

"Mimi provided 24 years of leadership and dedicated service to our organization," Acting County Manager Jenifer Davidson said in a statement on Friday. "Her knowledge, professionalism and experience will be very difficult to replace. She will be truly missed. I wish her the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all that she has done for the community."

Moss and former Community Development Director Bob Nunes are nearly tied for their time in the position.

Moss graduated from the University of San Francisco with a bachelors degree in organizational behavior, has worked for Douglas County since 1994 when she was hired as an assistant planner.

She received her certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners in 1997.

She was promoted to senior planner in 1997 and named planning and economic development manager in 1999.

She served as assistant community development director for two years before being named to the top spot.