Community Blood Drive May 14

A Carson Valley Community Blood Drive is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14 at the CVIC Hall, 1606 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

Hosted by Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) and sponsored by Big Daddy’s Bike and Brew in Gardnerville, the event aims to help replenish the local blood supply, which has been impacted by the necessitation of canceling a number of area blood drives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blood donation is deemed an essential healthcare activity, and blood needs for trauma, cancer, and surgery patients are ongoing. The safety of the blood supply, donors, patients, and collection staff is of utmost importance, and Vitalant is implementing precautionary measures to ensure a positive and secure experience for all participants in this event:

Prominent signage will remind people that they must meet all eligibility requirements in order to donate, which includes being healthy and well.

Potential donors will be asked about their health status and must be free of respiratory illness symptoms and/or an elevated temperature in order to be eligible to donate.

Donors are encouraged to arrive solo; children and other visitors are discouraged from entering the donation location.

In order to meet minimum 6-foot social distancing requirements, adequate spacing of chairs in the waiting, donation and refreshment areas will be provided.

Donors are encouraged to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer before visiting the refreshment area.

There is no inherent risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation procedure, and Vitalant staff adhere to rigorous safety and disinfection protocols in order to minimize the risk of viral transmission from person-to-person.

Blood drives hold a cherished place in the hearts of sponsors Keith and Monica Hart, owners of Big Daddy’s Bike and Brew. Monica Hart received a number of life-saving blood transfusions as part of her treatment for leukemia last year, and she and Keith are ardent supporters of blood donation events in our community.

“Having had leukemia,” said Monica, “I will never again be allowed to donate blood. Hosting blood drives is the only way I can give back and show gratitude to the community of blood donors who saved my life.”

To schedule a donation appointment on May 14, call 775-785-6644 or log onto bloodhero.com, click “Locate a Blood Drive,” and use the sponsor code, “Carson Valley.”

Kindness Rocks cropping up around the Ranchos

Several readers have mentioned spotting Kindness Rocks on walks throughout neighborhoods in the Ranchos, and one person shared that he recently saw a few while hiking the Fay-Luther Trail. My friend, Karen, and I were delighted to come across a number of colorful stones tucked along the side of the road on a walk earlier this week. Seeing their bright hues and inspiring messages was a treat; each unique rock felt like a fun little discovery and added much to our afternoon stroll.

Thank you to all the artists who continue to spread joy through their contributions to this uplifting project.

