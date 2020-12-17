Commissioners select new clerk-treasurer

A Douglas County employee was selected on Thursday to serve out Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis term.

County commissioners voted 5-0 to select Amy Poole from three candidates seeking the position.

“I love every aspect of government,” Poole told commissioners. “I’m willing to be trained and I’m humble enough to know that the staff knows more than I do.”

Under the appointment, Poole will serve until the 2022 election when she would have to file to retain the seat.

The appointment was a stark contrast to the process to select Lewis, which required two separate processes that lasted almost six months.

Also seeking the position was former Clerk-Treasurer Ted Thran, whose resignation in 2014 resulted in Lewis taking the position.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t regret leaving the office,” he told commissioners.

Poole, who serves as executive assistant to the board of commissioners, got rave reviews from commissioners John Engels and Wes Rice.

“She has an engaging personality and works well with the public,” Engels said. “The technical side she’ll get, but you can’t train someone to have a personality.”

Lewis encouraged commissioners to consider appointing Kathy Kaiser as interim clerk-treasurer if they were considering a longer process.

She said that one of the best things her office did during the past election was maintain transparency.

“No matter what, we did what was right and what was according to the law,” Lewis said of her tenure.

She said that during the six years she was in office, they modernized every policy and procedure and reorganized the office.

In her experience, Lewis said most residents are concerned with three issues, water, taxes and elections.

“In this office, we oversee two of those items,” she said. “I think whoever you select will have a learning curve.”

Poole serves on the Pine View Estates Homeowners Association Board.