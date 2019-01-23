Commissioners discuss vacation rental task force

An agreement on a measure that would phase out vacation home rentals in residential areas of South Lake Tahoe by 2021 resulted in the cancellation of a court hearing set for today.

The city of South Lake Tahoe has agreed to delay the implementation of a new occupancy limit while the case is pending.

The city agreed to the limited preliminary injunction in recognition of the fact that many travel and lodging reservations were made under the previous limits, spokesman Chris Fiore said of the Measure T challenge.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear an update on a task force to examine the issue of vacation home rentals at their meeting in Stateline today.

At one point late last year, commissioners suggested placing a similar item on the 2020 ballot.

That measure passed narrowly at South Lake Tahoe and could result in phasing out 1,340 permits in residential areas by 2021.

Douglas has about 500 permitted vacation rentals in Tahoe Township, but has prohibited them in the East Fork Township. One of the task force's jobs will be to determine if the county should allow the rentals in East Fork.

One of the consequences should the South Lake measure be upheld is that the demand for vacation rentals in surrounding communities, like those at Tahoe-Douglas, may increase.

The county launched a 24-7 hotline and online reporting platform for neighbors to report issues with vacation home rentals last year.

Host Compliance provides a contact for people to report violations and resolve disputes on vacation rentals operating in Douglas County. The telephone number for the 24/7 hotline is 775–234–0404. Online access is also available at http://www.hostcompliance.com/tips

Commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Transportation Center.