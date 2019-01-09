Commissioners deny patio home project

Zoning for a patio home development in northwest Carson Valley was denied by county commissioners on Monday.

The Genoa Shares project would put 75 single-family homes on 18 acres at the Genoa Lakes Ranch Course.

The request was to convert the zoning from tourist commercial to single family housing to match the master plan change made last year.

According to the project description, there is 38 percent open space between the 8,000-foot lots.

The project is located three miles up Jacks Valley Road from Genoa.

The original master plan change to tourist commercial was made in 1998 when 25 acres was proposed as time shares as part of a destination resort.

Recommended Stories For You

In 2008, the Genoa Shares project site was separated from the parcel to the north.

The project is located south of Mountain Meadows Drive.

Residents raised concerns about wildfires, one of which burned across Jacks Valley Road in late June 2018.

It was the second summer in a row that a grass fire burned near the boundaries of the golf course.

Only Commissioner Wes Rice voted in favor of the project's second reading. The first reading of the project was approved by the county last year.

In other business commissioners:

Approved a seven-unit development near Santa Barbara Drive and Vicky Lane, 4-1, with Commissioner John Engels opposed.

Approved zoning map amendments for Mike Pegram's And Away They Go at the intersection of Highway 395 and Ironwood Drive.