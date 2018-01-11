Commission incumbent will seek second term

Douglas County Commissioner Steve Thaler has announced he will seek re-election to the County Commission District 2 seat.

Thaler, 60, said he has made significant strides in his first term and his experience in county government over his career including budgets, public safety, economic development, infrastructure and redevelopment has proven him to be a leader.

Thaler, a Republican, serves on several committees, including the Nevada Association of Counties, Carson Water Sub-Conservancy District, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Carson Valley Visitor's Authority.

"It is a privilege representing the citizens of my district and the county from Lake Tahoe to Topaz Lake knowing that I have strived to represent them through a collaborative and commonsense approach focused on solving problems in the interest of our community. I have worked diligently serving my fellow citizens in an honest, straightforward and respectful manner."

Before being elected to the commission in 2015, Thaler served on the Town of Minden Board for six years. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Thaler moved to Douglas County. In 1980, he began nine years as a Douglas County deputy sheriff, five years as a District Attorney's special investigator and 16 years as the director of the China Spring Youth Camp/Aurora Pines Girls Camp.

"Through open dialogue with other commissioners, stakeholders and citizen groups, we have created solutions to problems facing our community and families," he said. "As an elected public servant, I will strive to dedicate the time and energy necessary to continue developing innovative and thoughtful solutions to the most challenging issues we all face."

As a commissioner, he said he has supported enhanced public safety through a new 911-Emergency Operations facility and a public safety communication system and led efforts to deploy more deputies in the county.

His platform includes strengthening public safety, maintain a balanced and priority-based budget with fiscal responsibility and promoting economic development to attract businesses and create jobs and opportunities for citizens.

"Quality of life many times begins with a good-paying job and we need to continue building those opportunities," he said.

Thaler cited his efforts at transparency in financial management, cost control and stability and targeted common-sense capital investments in technology and other capital projects aimed at improving the delivery of public services.

Thaler can be reached at iworkforu1@gmail.com or (775) 721-1108.

"I look forward to continued discussions with residents during the campaign to hear of their concerns." he said. "From there, I will continue my efforts to strengthen the quality of life for our residents and families."