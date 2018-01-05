Comments sought on indoor Stateline venue

Comments are being sought for a proposed 88,420-square-foot events center at Stateline by the Tahoe Douglas Visitor's Authority and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The Visitor's Authority is the lead agency for the 6,000-seat venue that will be built using money raised in a new redevelopment district.

According to the agency, the center will be located on two parcels owned by Edgewood Companies, including the MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa and a parcel to the east.

"Although both parcels have been used to define the project area, the proposed improvements associated with the events center would be situated within a 13.3-acre boundary that fits almost entirely within the existing MontBleu surface parking lots," TRPA spokesman Tom Lotshaw said.

The casino will remain at its current location, according to plans on the agency's website.

The visitor's authority will plan, build and operate the events center. A subdivision of land consistent with TRPA policies is anticipated for the purpose of conveying the newly created parcel to TDVA. The newly created parcel will function completely independent from the Edgewood Companies parcels through the acquisition of utility and access easements necessary for the events center to operate as a standalone facility.

The events center would consist of an entirely new, building positioned at the corner of Highway 50 and Lake Parkway.

Related project improvements include an adjacent outdoor gathering space, reconfigured surface parking lots and internal circulations, multimodal and pedestrian circulation enhancements along Highway 50, and improved stormwater treatment facilities designed to capture and treat runoff associated with the proposed improvements.

The agency is requesting public comments on the scope and content of the environmental assessment that will be prepared for the proposed events center project. Comments would be most helpful if received by Feb. 5, and can be sent by mail, fax, or e-mail, or dropped off at TRPA during regular business hours. For more information, contact Paul Nielsen at (530) 318-6025 or submit questions and comments by e-mail to pnielsen@trpa.org.

The full scoping notice with additional details regarding the proposed Tahoe South Events Center Project is available online at http://www.trpa.org/document/projects-plans/ and during regular business hours at the TRPA offices at 128 Market St., Stateline.

Douglas County commissioners established a redevelopment district in Stateline and increased the transient occupancy tax in 2016 to pay for the project. That district is not related to the redevelopment district in northern Douglas County which may be repealed this year.