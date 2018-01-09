Comission names new residents to planning

Douglas County commissioners kicked off three days of appointments to committees and boards with the planning commission on Monday evening.

It was as much his address as his qualifications that earned Lake Tahoe resident Kirk Walder a seat on the Douglas County Planning Commission.

Walder and Bryan Oland were appointed to fill two spots on the planning commission on Monday night.

All five commissioners liked Oland, a Gardnerville certified public accountant who has lived here for just over a year.

Oland holds a degree from the University of Nevada, Reno,

"I would like to take part in helping manage the growth of this great county and provide the best place for my family," he said in his application. He recently moved to the Valley in 2016 and had his first child in January.

Commissioners said they liked Oland's youth.

"I think he brings a youthful perspective we don't have on the planning commission now," Commissioner Barry Penzel said.

Walder is a retired government employee, who recently moved to Zephyr Cove.

County commissioner Nancy McDermid said she knew the third applicant, Bob Centanni, and that she didn't want to lose him on the Genoa Historic Commission.

Commisison Chairman Steve Thaler said it was important to him that Walder lives at Lake Tahoe.

Planning Commissioner Bryan Davis resigned in November to take a seat on a competing board.

"We need that voice from the Lake," Thaler said.

The appointees will replace planning commissioners Margaret Pross and Jim Madsen, who chose not to re-apply.

Thaler said it was the first time in his memory that commissioners interviewed applicants.