Come see the coffin races today

You won’t want to miss the long-awaited annual Scarecrow and Harvest Festival hosted by Main Street Gardens and East Fork Gallery complete with coffin races. A featured activity of today’s event is the Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin and Stretcher Races. Four years ago, Donna Werner a volunteer for the Main Street Gardnerville group, and husband Leon built a coffin named “Freedom Fighter.”

“I wanted to do something to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces,” said Leon.

It only took one race to learn that the trick was to have “young people” to push the coffins, as he found out that a man in his 70s was no match for such worthy opponents as Sheriff’s group who wiped them out the first year.

So, in the last several years, he has recruited a team of younger friends and volunteers to share the load. Come see how he does and view the other innovative entries as part of this year’s Fall Fest. Can he beat last year’s returning champ, Anytime Fitness’s race team with their “Day of the Dead-lifts” entry? The Coffin Race registration booth is on Ezell Street near Heritage Park Gardens. Check mainstreetgardnerville.org for more information.

Douglas Dems have busy October

Douglas County Democratic Women are pleased to present their “Keeping up with your Senator” program at the luncheon on Oct. 7. The guest speaker is Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s spokesperson, Tyler Langdon. Langdon is State Finance & Political Director for Senator Masto and will give an overview of what she has been doing in Washington for Nevada and our Nation at Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Hwy. 395, Minden Nevada. $25 Payable at the door however advance reservations are required by noon, Oct. 3. (Late cancellations or no-shows will be charged.) Email DCDW at dcdw@gbis.com or call Katherine at 267-0539. Registration is at 11:30 a.m., 11:45 program and 1:30 p.m., adjournment. Bring a friend. A collection box for Orphan Gold will be at the luncheon to donate your broken or no longer used jewelry.

Want to learn what’s happening in the Douglas County Dems? Bring along a friend and join them for a happy hour on Oct. 10, at El Aguila Real Mexican Restaurant and get acquainted.

Next up is a field trip to Marjorie Russell Clothing and Textile Research Center in Carson City with Curator Jan Loverin. Join them 10 a.m. Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. to explore this comprehensive collection, focusing on Nevada and the Great Basin. Significant artifacts include Nevada’s First Ladies Inaugural Ballgowns, entertainment costumes, wedding attire, every day, and formal wear, military, religious, railroad, and fraternal garments are featured. Cost for the tour: $20. The museum location: 2351 Arrowhead, Carson City. The group will continue to lunch after the tour at Creekside Café, 1795 East College Parkway (corner of Goni). RSVP to Jill Hetherton at sydneyjill5@icloud.com or 790-0747 by Oct. 14. This event is a fundraiser for DCDW to support its mission and goals.