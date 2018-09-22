Come on let’s Turkey Trot

Last year's debut event was so popular we can't wait to do it again. Join your neighbors for something special on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22 at the second annual Carson Valley Turkey Trot. It is a 5-K Fun Run or Walk, with medals awarded to the fastest finishers in each age category. There are also prizes for those who have fun with it and come in costume or dress as a team. Registration is open for individuals, families of four, and teams of 10. Children under 5 are free to join in. You may bring your leashed dog to accompany you as long as your furry friend is dog and child-friendly. The event will begin and end at Minden Park.

The Turkey Trot is presented by the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and the Douglas Animal Welfare Group. All proceeds go toward feeding families in need and to help provide food, shelter and medical care for homeless cats and dogs in our community. To sign up for the race go to classy.org/event/2018-carson-valley-turkey-trot-5k/e192701. Watch the CVC Food Closet and DAWG Facebook pages for updates. Contact admin@carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org with any questions.

• Douglas County Democratic Women present their October luncheon and program, "Election 2018 Musings and Prognostications" on Oct. 1. Professor Fred Lokken, department chair, political science at Truckee Meadows Community College. A popular, returning speaker to DCDW offers expert insight on why and how things happen politically. "He calls it like it is." Everyone is invited to this fun and informative event. Bring a friend. Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Hwy. 395, Minden. $25 Payable at the door but advance reservations are required by noon, Sept. 27. (Late cancellations or no-shows will be charged). Contact DCDW at dcdw@gbis.com or 265-0539. Registration begins at 11:30, program from 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

• Are you interested in learning more about Douglas County Democratic Women but are unable to make it to the monthly luncheons? If so, here's an opportunity to meet them along with Kimi Cole, the chair of Douglas County Democrats, and Janice Noble, president, DCDW. Everyone is invited to join with the DCDW for "Happy Hour" on Oct. 11 at El Aguila Real Restaurant, 1488 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a no-host bar and free munchies provided by DCDW plus a great opportunity to get acquainted. For information contact DCDW at dcdw@gbis.com or 265-0539.