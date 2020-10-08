Combined flu clinic, testing back Oct. 15

The second combined coronavirus testing and flu vaccination clinic in Douglas County took place Wednesday evening in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Health officials say getting a flu vaccination can help reduce symptoms of the virus and aid them in preventing medical facilities from becoming overwhelmed with cases.

More than 550 people were vaccinated for the flu on Saturday, with 311 at Douglas High School’s clinic and another 246 at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Gardnerville. There were 341 coronavirus tests conducted at the school.

Community testing and flu vaccinations return to Douglas High 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15 and will be 3-5 p.m. at Whittell High School on Oct. 19. The vaccination and test clinics wrap up 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Carson Valley Middle School.

Residents who would like a flu shot are encouraged to bring their insurance card. Those who are uninsured or under-insured are asked for a $20 administration fee, though no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Douglas has seen a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases, with 29 reported as of Tuesday. Five new cases were reported by Douglas County emergency managers on Tuesday with one recovery.

The county has seen an increase in active cases in the last 11 days, with Sept. 25 the last day it reported no new cases. Since then there have been 32 new cases and 28 recoveries. The county has experienced 330 total cases and one death, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

On Saturday, it was announced that Alpine County had a third coronavirus case.

“The individual has been contacted by our team and is recovering at home without being hospitalized,” Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson said. “The source of exposure is most likely from out of the county, and all known local contacts have been interviewed. We do not believe that there is any risk to the community at large from this case. No further identifying information will be forthcoming due to the small size of our communities.”

Alpine is one of the few counties in California to officially be at the lowest level of risk for the virus. Johnson said the surrounding counties are at moderate risk.