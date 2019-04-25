Collisions result in minor injuries

There were no reports of serious injury when a vehicle struck a building off Virginia Ranch Road on Monday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and East Fork firefighters responded to the report at 8:50 a.m.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center to be checked out after he drove into the front of the building at 1516 Virginia Ranch Road.

The address is the location of Sierra Foot and Ankle, which is in the process of moving out, so no one was in the office when the collision occurred.

The structure was inspected by firefighters and the Douglas County Building Department and found safe to occupy.

The vehicle had to be extracted from the building.

Recommended Stories For You

Carson Valley Medical Center's Senior Care offices are in the second story of the building and are open and continuing normal operations.

Meanwhile, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly caused a three-car wreck on Kingsbury Grade on April 18.

The 6:30 p.m. collision resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

"The at-fault driver fled the scene on foot and is still at large at this time," NHP spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said Tuesday.

She asked that anyone with information about the collision contact the highway patrol.